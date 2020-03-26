Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the February 27th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bowl America stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Bowl America has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

