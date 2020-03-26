BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP (LON: BP) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/17/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:BP opened at GBX 331.72 ($4.36) on Thursday. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

