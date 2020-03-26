BP (LON:BP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BP’s score:

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 337 ($4.43). 90,972,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 385.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.61. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

