BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $8.92 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.