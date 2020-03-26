BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BP’s ranking:

Get BP alerts:

BP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,554,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. BP has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.