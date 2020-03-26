Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BREE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.75 ($1.15).

BREE opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.80.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

