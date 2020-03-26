Brickblock (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $662,978.08 and approximately $2,005.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031767 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082073 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.19 or 0.99983686 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

