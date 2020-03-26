Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,641 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

