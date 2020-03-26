Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,228 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Valmont Industries worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

