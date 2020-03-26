Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

LLY stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

