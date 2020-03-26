Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,803 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

SYK opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

