Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,181 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

