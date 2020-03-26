Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $44.08 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

