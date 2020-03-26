Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

