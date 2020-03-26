Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from to in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

