Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,376 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

