Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,573 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

