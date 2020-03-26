Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,898 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.