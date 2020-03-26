Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,340 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

