Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,613 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in State Street by 491.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $41,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

