Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,680 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

