Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,020 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Deere & Company stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

