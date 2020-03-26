Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

