Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 825,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

