Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,700 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 27th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $6.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. 933,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.39. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

