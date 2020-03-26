Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,473 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.96% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $433,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

