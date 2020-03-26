Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

