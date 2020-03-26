Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. 93,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

