Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 5,667 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,491,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $233.07. 178,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,270. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

