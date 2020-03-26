Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,793 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,789. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.52.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

