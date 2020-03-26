Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,099 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.17. 19,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

