Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,766 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

