Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 3,658 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,474,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 13,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,101. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

