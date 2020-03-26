Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 4,051 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 373,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,813. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

