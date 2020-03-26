Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 6,758 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,998,000 after buying an additional 108,422 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

