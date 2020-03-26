Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 77,177 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

BATS SMMD remained flat at $$33.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1689 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

