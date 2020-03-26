Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,628,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,541,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of APH traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 256,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.