Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.11. 484,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

