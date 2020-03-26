Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after acquiring an additional 251,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares worth $69,427,979. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.55. 1,366,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 747.79, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.71.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

