Brinker Capital Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 6,028,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,812,412. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

