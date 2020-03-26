Brinker Capital Inc. Has $19.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

