Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Shares of WM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.74. 697,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,796. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

