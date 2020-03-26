Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 756,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.51. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

