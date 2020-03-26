Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.