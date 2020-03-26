Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,493,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

