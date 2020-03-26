Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 19,832 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

