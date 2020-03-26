Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 3,565 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.