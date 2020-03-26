Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $46.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $600.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

