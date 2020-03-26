Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 7,821 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 627,923 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $104.32. 4,599,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,422,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. The company has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

