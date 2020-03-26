Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 8,313 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,474. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

